Synod meetings take place this week

This week will see two Synod meetings take place, on Wednesday, 2 June and Saturday, 5 June.



The meetings, held online as part of the Synod’s response to COVID-19, have a packed agenda.



Members will discuss ways to resource the Synod’s growth agenda, potential responses to Voluntary Assisted Dying, and a proposal to build a Uniting Church centre in South West Sydney.

Wednesday’s meeting will serve as the time to discuss and discern proposals, while Saturday will be time for decisions to be reached.

As well as the meeting’s usual agenda, Dr Sathianathan Clarke will once again lead Bible Study during Saturday’s meeting.

The Synod is also scheduled to meet in August. Among other items, that meeting will elect the next Moderator for NSW and the ACT.



A prior session introduced Synod members to the online format.



The Synod Standing Committee determined that Synod 2021 will take place in an online environment (73/20SC).

Synod in Session dates for 2021

Wednesday, 7 April 2021 Opening of 39th Synod Meeting NSW & ACT & Session1A (6pm-9.30pm)

Saturday, 10 April 2021 Session 1B (9am-1pm)

Wednesday, 2 June 2021 Session 2A (6pm-9.30pm)

Saturday, 5 June 2021 Session 2B (9am-1pm)

Wednesday, 4 August 2021 Session 3A (6pm-9.30pm)

Saturday 7, August 2021 Session 3B & Closing of Synod 2021 (9am-1pm)



Insights will have full coverage.

The Synod meeting begins tonight with worship from the Tongan Parish at 5.45pm. Proceedings will be livestreamed on the Uniting Church’s NSW and ACT Facebook page.