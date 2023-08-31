Synod meeting opens

New Moderator Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau has opened the 2023 Synod meeting.

The meeting takes place over the course of the weekend and will wrap up on Sunday, 17 September.

After a smoking ceremony and opening worship, Synod members took part in communion.



The meeting will today consider proposals to call on government to raise the age of criminal responsibility, to endorse a new stage of the Walking Together Action Plan, and hear an address from Ex-Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford.



The Synod meeting will also hear a minute of appreciation for Albert Olley, Clarrie White, Rev. Michael Thomas, Scott Stanton, and Dr Glen Powell.