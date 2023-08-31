  • Home
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
Home
Synod meeting opens

Synod meeting opens

New Moderator Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau has opened the 2023 Synod meeting.

The meeting takes place over the course of the weekend and will wrap up on Sunday, 17 September.

After a smoking ceremony and opening worship, Synod members took part in communion.

The meeting will today consider proposals to call on government to raise the age of criminal responsibility, to endorse a new stage of the Walking Together Action Plan, and hear an address from Ex-Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford.

The Synod meeting will also hear a minute of appreciation for Albert Olley, Clarrie White, Rev. Michael Thomas, Scott Stanton, and Dr Glen Powell.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

