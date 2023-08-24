  • Home
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    A closer look at mentoring and discipleship
    A closer look at mentoring and discipleship
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
Home
Synod will consider proposal to raise the age

Synod will consider proposal to raise the age

The 2023 Synod meeting will consider a proposal to call on governments to raise the age of criminal responsibility to at least 14.

The Synod’s Director for First Peoples Strategy and Engagement, Nathan Tyson, will introduce the proposal.

Amnesty International Australia have highlighted that “Australia has one of the lowest ages of criminal responsibility in the world – the global average is 14 years old. We have been repeatedly criticised by the United Nations, most recently by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, for failing to reform the current minimum age.”

Rev. Mark Kickett is the UAICC Interim National Chairperson.

“Thirty years ago, the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody provided a blueprint for preventing deaths in custody and reducing the incarceration rate of First Peoples,” Rev. Kickett said in a statement.

“It’s now a generation later and governments at all levels have failed to act.”

The Raise the Age Campaign aims to address the issue. The coalition responsible for the campaign includes more than 100 organisations.

These include the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services, Change the Record, Human Rights Law Centre, Law Council of Australia, Amnesty International Australia, Australian Medical Association, Australian Indigenous Doctors’ Association, Public Health Association of Australia, and the Royal Australasian College of Physicians.

Uniting VicTas, Uniting Care Australia, The Uniting Church in Australia Synod of Victoria and Tasmania, The Uniting Church in Australia Queensland Synod and the South Australian Synod have all signed on to this campaign.

The 2023 Synod meeting takes place at the Katoomba Christian Convention Centre from 14 to 17 September.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

About Insights

Scroll to Top