    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
Home
Walk for Yes to take part on Saturday

Walk for Yes to take part on Saturday

The Uniting Church sees the First Peoples’ Voice proposal as an important opportunity for our nation. In supporting a Voice to Parliament in our constitution, we are recognising and celebrating the First Peoples of Australia and establishing a lasting means to listen to First Nations voices and insights. This can make a practical difference in meeting the challenges faced by First Nations communities and be the next step for our nation in walking together into a better future.

This weekend, thousands of supporters for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum , including  many Uniting Church members, will “Walk for Yes” in events across the country that aim to uplift and mobilise support for a First Nations Voice. 

Uniting Church community members are encouraged to show their support by joining a Walk for Yes if they can, or to show their solidarity across the weekend in other ways.

To join the Uniting Church contingent at the Sydney Walk for Yes, meet at the Artillery Gun in the Redfern St/Elizabeth St corner of Redfern Park (51 Redfern St, Redfern) at 1.30pm Sun 17 September. 

For more information, visit the official website here or contact Jon O’Brien in the Uniting Advocacy team at joobrien@uniting.org.au or on 0477 725 528

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

