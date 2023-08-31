Walk for Yes to take part on Saturday

The Uniting Church sees the First Peoples’ Voice proposal as an important opportunity for our nation. In supporting a Voice to Parliament in our constitution, we are recognising and celebrating the First Peoples of Australia and establishing a lasting means to listen to First Nations voices and insights. This can make a practical difference in meeting the challenges faced by First Nations communities and be the next step for our nation in walking together into a better future.

This weekend, thousands of supporters for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum , including many Uniting Church members, will “Walk for Yes” in events across the country that aim to uplift and mobilise support for a First Nations Voice.

Uniting Church community members are encouraged to show their support by joining a Walk for Yes if they can, or to show their solidarity across the weekend in other ways.

To join the Uniting Church contingent at the Sydney Walk for Yes, meet at the Artillery Gun in the Redfern St/Elizabeth St corner of Redfern Park (51 Redfern St, Redfern) at 1.30pm Sun 17 September.

For more information, visit the official website here or contact Jon O’Brien in the Uniting Advocacy team at joobrien@uniting.org.au or on 0477 725 528