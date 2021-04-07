Synod begins this week

The Synod general meeting officially kicks off tomorrow, with session 1A.

This first meeting will take time to consider a broad proposal that looks at a number of the Synod’s ongoing ministries over the next 18 months. The Future Directions proposal sets a number of goals for the church, and considers the role of ministries such as Pulse and Saltbush. It outlines the hopes for a Synod with healthy congregations and a membership base that is ‘growing young’.

As a direct result of the 2019 Synod meeting decision, the Synod launched an online campaign (click here to take the simple action) to support the Statement from the Heart. The Walking Together proposal that will be put to Synod tomorrow also outlines continued support for the aspirations of First Nations Peoples as expressed in the Statement from the Heart.

The meeting will also hear a report from NSW and ACT Synod General Secretary Rev. Jane Fry. The report will cover the past 18 months, including the Synod’s response to COVID-19, and other matters not otherwise covered by the Synod 2021 agenda.

Session 1B will take place from 9am to 1pm this coming Saturday, 10 April.



Synod members will consider proposals, ask questions, and discuss them in discernment groups tomorrow. They will decide on them during Saturday’s meeting.



A prior session introduced Synod members to the online format.

The Synod Standing Committee determined that Synod 2021 will take place in an online environment (73/20SC).

Synod in Session dates for 2021

Wednesday, 7 April 2021 Opening of 39th Synod Meeting NSW & ACT & Session1A (6pm-9.30pm)

Saturday, 10 April 2021 Session 1B (9am-1pm)

Wednesday, 2 June 2021 Session 2A (6pm-9.30pm)

Saturday, 5 June 2021 Session 2B (9am-1pm)

Wednesday, 4 August 2021 Session 3A (6pm-9.30pm)

Saturday 7, August 2021 Session 3B & Closing of Synod 2021 (9am-1pm)

