  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation
    Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation
    Sensitivity to “the Jews” as we celebrate Easter
    Sensitivity to “the Jews” as we celebrate Easter
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
  • Reviews
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Synod begins this week

Synod begins this week

The Synod general meeting officially kicks off tomorrow, with session 1A.

This first meeting will take time to consider a broad proposal that looks at a number of the Synod’s ongoing ministries over the next 18 months. The Future Directions proposal sets a number of goals for the church, and considers the role of ministries such as Pulse and Saltbush. It outlines the hopes for a Synod with healthy congregations and a membership base that is ‘growing young’.

As a direct result of the 2019 Synod meeting decision, the Synod launched an online campaign (click here to take the simple action) to support the Statement from the Heart. The Walking Together proposal that will be put to Synod tomorrow also outlines continued support for the aspirations of First Nations Peoples as expressed in the Statement from the Heart.

The meeting will also hear a report from NSW and ACT Synod General Secretary Rev. Jane Fry. The report will cover the past 18 months, including the Synod’s response to COVID-19, and other matters not otherwise covered by the Synod 2021 agenda.

Session 1B will take place from 9am to 1pm this coming Saturday, 10 April.

Synod members will consider proposals, ask questions, and discuss them in discernment groups tomorrow. They will decide on them during Saturday’s meeting.

A prior session introduced Synod members to the online format.

The Synod Standing Committee determined that Synod 2021 will take place in an online environment (73/20SC). 

Synod in Session dates for 2021

  • Wednesday, 7 April 2021 Opening of 39th Synod Meeting NSW & ACT & Session1A (6pm-9.30pm)
  • Saturday, 10 April 2021 Session 1B (9am-1pm)
  • Wednesday, 2 June 2021 Session 2A (6pm-9.30pm)
  • Saturday, 5 June 2021 Session 2B (9am-1pm)
  • Wednesday, 4 August 2021 Session 3A (6pm-9.30pm)
  • Saturday 7, August 2021 Session 3B & Closing of Synod 2021 (9am-1pm)

Insights will have full coverage of all Synod 2021 meetings.

The Synod meeting will be streamed via Facebook live on the NSW and ACT Synod Facebook page on Wednesday 7 April from 6pm to 9:30pm.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Did you know that four in five Australians are ope…
#EasterSunday Celebrate the Saviour! 📣 "I am the r…
Are you looking for a good inspirational movie to…
Have you read our #LectionaryReflections for this…
We need your help! 📣 Please, click the link below…
So they took branches of palm trees and went out t…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top