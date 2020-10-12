Stole searching

Minister at Adamstown Uniting Church minister The Rev. Rod Pattenden is co-curating an art exhibition using the format of the stole, a mantle worn around the neck in many spiritual traditions.

Stole: The Show exhibition is also co-curated by Gallery owner and textile artist Anne Kempton. It features artists’ responses to stoles through a variety of visual means.

Rev. Pattenden told Insights that the idea for the gallery came after some seven years experimenting with stoles in his own worship services.

“I’ve been making off the wall, unusual unique stoles out of recycled plastic bags, out of shiny material,” he recalled.



“I’m trying to provide interesting engaging ways if using the stole in service of worship.”

Having thought that would make for an interesting exhibition, Rev. Pattenden said that it had proved to be, “An effective way to engage the wider community about wider issues regarding spirituality.”

He said he was happy with the, “generosity of the artists to engage in a spiritual question”

“As frail humans we carry our lives on our shoulders,” Rev. Pattenden said.



“We also carry the hopes and concerns we have for others and for our common future as the human community. These artists have taken up the challenge of visualising these burdens.”



Through the creation of stoles, the artists explore subject matter that is investigates the nature of community, spirituality, politics, the environment, and the common good.



Artists include Alexandra Banks, John Barnes, Margot Broug, Jan Clark, Catherine Croll, James Drinkwater, Penny Dunstan, Andrew Finnie, Peter Gardiner, Petra Holden, Sandra James, Sachiko Kotaka, Anne Kempton, Glenn Loughrey, Chris Mansell, Rod Pattenden, Giselle Penn, Wilma Simmons, Kris Smith, Braddon Snape, Richard Tipping, Robyn and Eric Werkhoven, and Graham Wilson.

Stole: the Show is underway at Timeless Textiles Gallery in Hunter Street, Newcastle until Sunday 1 November 2020. For more information, visit Timeless Textiles’ website.