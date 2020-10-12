  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Yes, there’s money in the budget for school chaplains. But that doesn’t mean your child will be preached to
    Yes, there’s money in the budget for school chaplains. But that doesn’t mean your child will be preached to
    We might not be able to understand free will with science. Here’s why
    We might not be able to understand free will with science. Here’s why
    The Art of Preaching
    The Art of Preaching
    An inter-church dance
    An inter-church dance
  • Reviews
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
    Timeless miracles
    Timeless miracles
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Stole searching

Stole searching

Minister at Adamstown Uniting Church minister The Rev. Rod Pattenden is co-curating an art exhibition using the format of the stole, a mantle worn around the neck in many spiritual traditions.

Stole: The Show exhibition is also co-curated by Gallery owner and textile artist Anne Kempton. It features artists’ responses to stoles through a variety of visual means.

Rev. Pattenden told Insights that the idea for the gallery came after some seven years experimenting with stoles in his own worship services.

“I’ve been making off the wall, unusual unique stoles out of recycled plastic bags, out of shiny material,” he recalled.

“I’m trying to provide interesting engaging ways if using the stole in service of worship.”

Having thought that would make for an interesting exhibition, Rev. Pattenden said that it had proved to be, “An effective way to engage the wider community about wider issues regarding spirituality.”

He said he was happy with the, “generosity of the artists to engage in a spiritual question”

 “As frail humans we carry our lives on our shoulders,” Rev. Pattenden said.

“We also carry the hopes and concerns we have for others and for our common future as the human community. These artists have taken up the challenge of visualising these burdens.”

Through the creation of stoles, the artists explore subject matter that is investigates the nature of community, spirituality, politics, the environment, and the common good.

Artists include Alexandra Banks, John Barnes, Margot Broug, Jan Clark, Catherine Croll, James Drinkwater, Penny Dunstan, Andrew Finnie, Peter Gardiner, Petra Holden, Sandra James, Sachiko Kotaka, Anne Kempton, Glenn Loughrey, Chris Mansell, Rod Pattenden, Giselle Penn, Wilma Simmons, Kris Smith, Braddon Snape, Richard Tipping, Robyn and Eric Werkhoven, and Graham Wilson.

Stole: the Show is underway at Timeless Textiles Gallery in Hunter Street, Newcastle until Sunday 1 November 2020. For more information, visit Timeless Textiles’ website.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

New Salty Conversation out tomorrow, check out mor…
Social media algorithms, artificial intelligence,…
Today is the World Mental Health Day. 1 in 5 Austr…
Stand with @thewaysidechapel and walk 28km in 7 da…
#wednesdaywisdom "Fear not, for I am with you; be…
It’s hard to know exactly how many members of the…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top