Steve Biddulph releases new book

Steve Biddulph AM is one of the world’s best-known parent educators and speakers.

A psychologist for 30 years, he is now retired but continues to write and teach. His books, including The Secret of Happy Children, Raising Boys, The New Manhood,10 Things Girls Need Most and Fully Human: A New Way of Using Your Mind are in six million homes and 31 languages.

They have influenced the way we look at childhood and especially the development of boys and men.

Today though, the mental health of girls and young women globally is also a major focus.

This subject matter is at the heart of his soon-to-be-released book Wild Creature Mind: The Neuroscience Breakthrough That Helps You Transform Anxiety and Live a Fiercely Loving Life. The book tackles the world’s worst mental health crisis and what can be done about the growing number of people growing up with anxiety and mental ill health.

“We have our normal mind, which overthinks, rattles about and gets defensive. And we have the real us – our complex, super-intelligent Wild Creature Mind, full of life, insight and empathy. These two minds are meant to work as a team, but in our busy modern society, we’ve all but forgotten how to listen to our wild creature mind,” says a review of the book.

In the new book, Steve shows how adults, teens and even young children can use their intricate gut feelings to overcome anxiety, grow strong boundaries, and to heal and be whole again.

“Anxiety turns us into our worst selves. We badly need better ways to find peace. And to be fiercely strong when we need to, ” Steve has said about researching the new book. “I was so concerned at the amount of anxiety in kids around the world, that I have just finished three years of searching for the answer. Some of the worlds best neuroscientists (Alan Schore, Iain McGilchrist, Lisa Feldman Barrett) have discovered something quite amazing, and I have been working to put it in simple language.”

“Anxiety is not something we should fight against, it is actually the voice of the animal side of our brain, the wise and super-aware side, shouting at us to get our attention. If we locate it in our body, say hello to it and give it space, and if we describe in words what the sensations are, even as they change, then the two halves of our brain start to synchronize, and give us new insights and directions. This is only a glimpse of what the book covers, both the science, the methods, and the stories of kids and adults in real trouble and how they were helped to grow strong. Wild Creature Mind is your right hemisphere, with all its resources of memory and perception, wanting to be your ally. A panther walking beside you. It is the biggest breakthrough in neuroscience and psychology for a hundred years. I think this book can change the world. I have written it to be easy, friendly, and unforgettable.”

Happily holding a copy in his hand, today (6 August) Steve Biddulph wrote on his Facebook page: “And then, one day, it actually happens. The thing is real, and in your hands. I was pleased to discover I felt a deep sense of peace and completion. All the doubts and struggles, could I get the message across, had my abilities, for what they are worth, crumbled into cognitive dust? In the end, you do what you can, and if your heart is good, it will help somewhere, large or small. That is not in your hands, little hobbit. Its a pretty nice book! Hope you like it, dear friends, you carried me most of the way!!”

You can find out more about Steven Biddulph on his website.

Wild Creature Mind will be available from 27 August you can order it here.