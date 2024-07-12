Last chance for young people to have their say in Youth Survey 2024

Mission Australia’s Youth Survey 2024 closes on 16 August. The annual survey collects responses from young people nationwide aged 15 to 19, with nearly 20,000 taking part in 2023.

As the largest survey of its kind, Youth Survey provides an invaluable insight into what young Australians are thinking and feeling. The results are used to inform Mission Australia’s work and shared far and wide to support the development of policies, services, and programs.

Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister said the survey was a chance for young people to have their voices heard.

“Hearing directly from young people about what matters to them allows Mission Australia to advocate on their behalf and better support them through our services,” she said.

“Past responses to the Youth Survey show that young people are concerned for their communities and looking for solutions to issues such as climate change, improving equity and reducing discrimination,” Ms Callister added.

The results of the survey are published in November and shared with schools, across the non-profit sector and with all levels of government to influence and inform policies, services and programs that support and affect young people.

In 2023, respondents named the environment (44 percent), equity and discrimination(31 percent), the economy and financial matters (31 percent) and mental health (30 percent) as the issues they believe are most important in Australia.

Respondents also expressed greater levels of concern relating to the issue of housing and homelessness than in previous years (19 percent, up from 12 percent in 2022).

The survey includes questions on mental health and wellbeing, sources of support and community connections, housing and financial situation, climate change, and personal concerns such as body image, bullying, discrimination, and stress. Young people are also asked to provide solutions to the personal issues they face.

Additional focus areas for 2024 are social media use, loneliness, and opinions relating to alcohol and drugs.

Youth Survey 2024 will close on 16 August. To take part in the survey, go to the official website here.