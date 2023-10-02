Springwood Uniting Church to hear the sounds of Paris

Springwood Uniting Church will host the Australian-born French Cabaret artist Ben Blanc in a concert this Sunday, 8 October.



Returning to Australia after performing in Paris in September, Ben Blanc will recount the story of his first visit to Paris. He will perform songs by artists such as Edith’s Piaf, Yves Montand, and Charles Aznevour.

Initially developed in Paris, his Cabaret show has taken place in Sydney and Melbourne.

He returned to Paris to perform by invitation at the Australian Embassy in 2018

In 2016 recorded his French Chanson album.

Brendan Berne was Australia’s ambassador to France from 2017 to 2020. He said that Mr Blanc was an inspirational talent.

“Ben dazzled our embassy guests with his fabulously flamboyant show, capturing the best of Australia’s humour, colour, and talent, ” Mr Berne said.

“Ben was inspired by France and the French love him back.”

Congregation minister Rev. Leigh Gardiner previously told Insights that the Sounds of Sunday series aims to support local artists, as part of the church’s wider ministry.

“One project was a concert series giving a platform to local musicians of all levels but including perhaps students needing performance practice for their HSC as an example,” Rev. Gardiner explained.

“If we could combine that with raising funds for various projects/charities then all the better.”

Sounds of Sunday: A French Cabaret With Ben Blanc takes place at Springwood Uniting Church on Sunday, 8 October at 1pm. A light soup lunch will be provided beforehand at 12 midday. For tickets, visit the HumanTix page here.