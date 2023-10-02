 ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ trailer has premiered

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for All the Light We Cannot See, the highly anticipated adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book.

This series weaves a poignant narrative that resonates deeply with faith, resilience and the enduring pursuit of light in the midst of darkness. The story emphasizes the importance of kindness, the search for a deeper meaning in life, the need of forgiveness and the power for sacrificial love.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, All the Light We Cannot See follows the lives of two seemingly different individuals: Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and Werner, a German soldier. Their paths converge in the war-torn city of Saint-Malo, where they must navigate the moral complexities of their time while seeking to understand the mysterious powers of a cursed diamond known as the “Sea of Flames.”

Though their stories run parallel to each other, the characters hold on to the hope that “the most important light is the light you cannot see.” Their faith and trust in something greater propel them forward as they navigate a world full of darkness.

Director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) split Doerr’s novel into a four-part limited series starring Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie and Louis Hoffman.

All episodes of the limited series will be available on Netflix from November 2