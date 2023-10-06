  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The Shepherd of Hermas, barely mentions Jesus − but it was a favorite of early Christians far and wide
    The Shepherd of Hermas, barely mentions Jesus − but it was a favorite of early Christians far and wide
    Is it still possible to be a peacemaker in a world of conflict?
    Is it still possible to be a peacemaker in a world of conflict?
    Reflecting on Act2: In Response to God’s Call
    Reflecting on Act2: In Response to God’s Call
    A cross-cultural church
    A cross-cultural church
  • Reviews
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
  • News
  • Events
Home
Greyhound Rescue Launches Fundraising Campaign

Greyhound Rescue Launches Fundraising Campaign

Greyhound Rescue, an organisation that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes greyhounds, has launched a fundraising campaign, #Noodles4Noodles, to fund a new rescue van.

The charity affectionately calls Greyhounds “Noodles” due to their long, slender physique and playful demeanour.

The charity’s existing little van, dubbed Suzy, is nearly 20 years old and showing signs of wear and tear.

Contributions to the #Noodles4Noodles campaign will help Greyhound Rescue acquire a brand-new van, guaranteeing the safe transportation of greyhounds to Greysland.

Individuals can make tax-deductible donations to support this cause by clicking the prominent pink button on the campaign website. Supporters can choose from various noodle-themed perks, including the #Noodles4Noodles Recipe Book.

On 21 October, the organisation will host The Noodle Festival at the Addi Road Community Centre in Marrickville from 12 to 5pm.

This will be a day filled with fun, food, and furry friends. This event is a celebration of greyhounds, culture, and cuisine, and all proceeds will support Greyhound Rescue’s rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming efforts.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top