Greyhound Rescue Launches Fundraising Campaign

Greyhound Rescue, an organisation that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes greyhounds, has launched a fundraising campaign, #Noodles4Noodles, to fund a new rescue van.

The charity affectionately calls Greyhounds “Noodles” due to their long, slender physique and playful demeanour.

The charity’s existing little van, dubbed Suzy, is nearly 20 years old and showing signs of wear and tear.

Contributions to the #Noodles4Noodles campaign will help Greyhound Rescue acquire a brand-new van, guaranteeing the safe transportation of greyhounds to Greysland.

Individuals can make tax-deductible donations to support this cause by clicking the prominent pink button on the campaign website. Supporters can choose from various noodle-themed perks, including the #Noodles4Noodles Recipe Book.

On 21 October, the organisation will host The Noodle Festival at the Addi Road Community Centre in Marrickville from 12 to 5pm.

This will be a day filled with fun, food, and furry friends. This event is a celebration of greyhounds, culture, and cuisine, and all proceeds will support Greyhound Rescue’s rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming efforts.