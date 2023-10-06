“Far Enough” viral video gets a repost from Jason Mamoa

Hollywood actor Jason Mamoa has reposted a video supporting the Voice to Parliament. While many news outlets are saying Mamoa’s support of the vote is dividing his Australian fans, the support comes in the crucial lead up to the referendum, where it was hoped that the focus is directed towards the kind of conversation that is modelled in the video around being better educated about the referendum and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

With 80% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in support of the Voice to Parliament, it is up to the Australian public to back this important point in our history as a nation.

The video, produced by Nash Edgerton and featuring rapper and writer Adam Briggs with comedians Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst, has been a viral sensation, with people reposting its simple message: If you don’t understand what a Voice to Parliament means – just Google it!

The time leading up to the vote on 14 October has been crucial in helping people who don’t understand what it means and are undecided as to which way to vote for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament. The video’s message is clear, if you don’t understand, make it a priority.

“#yes23 is a referendum taking place in Australia on October 14,” the caption reads on Jason Mamoa’s instagram @prideofgypsies

“The aim is to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people a voice in parliament so they can weigh in on issues that affect their lives.

“Simple as that. How do I know this? I Googled it. But many Australians are confused or freaked out about what it means.

“Don’t be! It’s a good thing! Just do good things! Also Google it ya lazy mongrels.”

But some of his Aussie fans were not impressed by his endorsement of the Yes vote, with many asking him to “stay out of Australian politics.”

On October 14, Australians will vote either Yes or No to the following question: Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander voice?