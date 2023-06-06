Springwood Uniting Church concert to raise funds for UnitingWorld project

On Sunday, 18 June, Springwood Uniting host a concert with the Blue Mountains Chamber Orchestra.

The concert will be the first public performance for this orchestra, which rehearses in the church. The performance will raise funds for a UnitingWorld project.

National Director of UnitingWorld, Dr Sureka Goringe, will be at the event to discuss the project, a remote school in northern India.

Rev. Leigh Gardiner is one of Springwood Uniting Church’s ministers.



“We chose this particular project as we understand the school supports vulnerable children at risk of slavery,” she said.

“We are opening our doors at midday to invite attendees to come and share in a bowl or cup of soup before the concert. In this way we also hope to build community connections and relationships.”

The concert is part of a wider series of events Springwood Uniting Church is planning for 2023.

“Springwood worked through a mission/ministry process we called “What Now?” at the end of 2021 and into 2022,” Rev. Gardiner explained.

“We had to let some pre-COVID activities go and prayerfully consider, literally ‘What now?’ as we were coming out of lockdowns and discovering all the impacts of the pandemic on our congregation and local community. Through that process we came up with four projects that we wanted to commence within the next two to three years.”



“One project was a concert series giving a platform to local musicians of all levels but including perhaps students needing performance practice for their HSC as an example. If we could combine that with raising funds for various projects/charities then all the better.”

Rev. Gardiner said a second concert is also planned for 6 August, which will feature a local professional trio gifting their performance to raise funds for Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group.

Songs of Sunday takes place on Sunday 18 June. Doors will open at 12 for a soup lunch and the performance will begin at 1pm. To purchase tickets, visit the Humanitix page.