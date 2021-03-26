  • Home
    Sensitivity to “the Jews” as we celebrate Easter
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
    New festival to explore the art of preaching
    Stations of the Cross opens next week
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
Home
Someone needs to believe

Review: The Grizzlies

Directed and produced by Miranda de Pencier, The Grizzlies is an inspiring and moving true story based on a group of Inuit students in a small Arctic town. The movie shows the reality of a society that lives and copes with the highest suicide rate in North America through drug use, alcohol abuse, domestic violence, and food shortage.

The exceptional approach to the story shows how, through Russ Sheppard’s (Ben Schnetzer) eyes, an ignorant and unprepared white teacher, teenagers have lost perspective and hope.  Sheppard arrives from the South on a fixed-term teaching contract and faces the challenges of the community of Kugluktuk, Nunavut introducing them to the sport of lacrosse.

The students, teachers and the community are naturally sceptical about change. Still, against all odds, and with determination and courage to help remove trauma existing in the community, the new lacrosse coach makes his team gradually come together to embrace and love the sport.

The story shows how each team member slowly starts building skills of companionship, trust, physical strength, self-care, determination and courage, attributes that build community and transform mindsets.

Team Grizzlies start to dream, get active, smile again and find inspiration to make changes in their lives and community.

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him”.

-- James 1:12

The Grizzlies is now playing in cinemas.

Angela Cadena

Angela Cadena

