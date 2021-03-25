  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
    New festival to explore the art of preaching
    New festival to explore the art of preaching
    Stations of the Cross opens next week
    Stations of the Cross opens next week
    Remembering well
    Remembering well
  • Reviews
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend

Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend

This coming Sunday, 28 March, is Palm Sunday 2021.

The day marks the biblical account of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.

The Palm Sunday Peace rally is one of the major ways that Christians in Australia observe the occasion. The rally has a long and involved history, dating back to the nuclear disarmament marches that started in the 1970s.

As Insights previously noted, the rallies tend to focus on issues relevant to their times. With the overarching theme of peace, these have previously included nuclear disarmament, the struggles of the East Timorese, and the Iraq War, which prompted a record-setting crowd at the 2003 rallies.

 This year Palm Sunday actions are calling for:

  • Permanent visas for all refugees
  • Basic income support for people in the community while their refugee status is assessed
  • Release ALL Refugees from Detention
  • An end to offshore processing

The Sydney Palm Sunday rally takes place at Belmore Park (near Central Station) from 2pm.

The Canberra event takes place at Garema Place at 1pm.

Taking place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Palm Sunday rally needed to be cancelled. An online event eventually replaced it.

For more information on the Palm Sunday Peace March, visit the official page here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Professor Alison Ritter from UNSW, Drug Policy Mod…
TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO PREVENT CATASTROPHE IN PNG!…
Did you know that United Theological College (Sydn…
Got a favourite sign from today’s #March4Justice r…
Though some churches have lost a focus on children…
It’s a painful truth but a reality that we need to…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top