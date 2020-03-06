School of Discipleship keynote speakers announced

Two new keynote speakers have been announced for School of Discipleship 2020.



The new keynote speakers will be Rev. Dr Peter Hobson and Rev. Janet Staines.

The prior speaker, General Secretary of the Pacific Council of Churches Rev. James Bhagwan, needed to withdraw due to scheduling demands.

The event’s theme will be, ‘Life on the Road: Re-Counting the Cost of Discipleship’.

Janet and Peter are married and serving in ministry in Queensland. Peter is the Superintendent Minister for Wesley Mission Queensland, and Janet is Minister at Chermside Kedron Community Church in Brisbane.



School of Discipleship is an annual event, consisting of three days of intensive theological training and time spent in community. Past keynote speakers include Tim Costello, Ched Myers, Deidre Palmer, Kylie Crabbe, and David Batstone.

Registration details for the event will be available soon.



School of Discipleship 2020 takes place at Naamaroo Conference Centre from 3 to 5 July.



