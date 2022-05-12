  • Home
Home
School of Discipleship 2022 announced

School of Discipleship 2022 announced

School of Discipleship has been announced for 1 to 3 July.

The event’s theme will be ‘Protest/Resistance & Radical Discipleship.’

The event’s keynote speakers will include Dr Anne Pattel-Gray and Dr Janice McRandal.

Dr Pattel-Gray is an Australia First Nations theologian, leader, author, activist, and Head of Australia First Nations Program at World Vision Australia.

Dr McRandal is a theologian, and the Director of The Cooperative, a centre for public theology in Brisbane.

For the first time, it will take place at the Centre for Ministry in North Parramatta. Due to the Centre’s limited accommodation, attendees will have the option of staying in a nearby hotel or making their own bookings. According to organisers, registration will be available soon.

The annual conference returns as an in-person event after being disrupted by COVID-19. It was moved online in 2020 and was cancelled outright in 2021.

School of Discipleship is a multiple-day theological ‘school’. Past keynote speakers include Rev. Dr Tim Costello, Dr Ched Myers and Dr Elaine Enns, and Dr Daniel Smith-Christopher.

For more information on School of Discipleship 2022, visit the official Facebook page here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

