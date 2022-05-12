  • Home
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
Sharing stories of faith and life

Sharing stories of faith and life

Rev. Rob Hanks has been holding monthly dinners, as a space to share stories of faith and life.

“I’ve been listening and discerning through COVID about what kind of gathering people might find meaningful beyond gathered Sunday Worship,” Rev. Hanks said.

“The idea is to meet over a monthly meal, to encourage one another in our lives and to deliberately focus on discipleship and how we are engaging in God’s mission in the world.”

Rev. Hanks said the meetings were, “not dinner church but maybe more like a home group at a restaurant and not worship liturgy, but Life.”

“I’m reaching back to groups and experiments I’ve explored over decades and listening to what people are seeking from within and beyond our existing congregation.”

The next Monthly Dinner will take place at 5:45pm at The Bennett Hotel at 146 Denison Street, Hamilton. The RSVP is due by 11am, 22 May.

For more information, contact Rob Hanks via robhanks@bigpond.net.au.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

