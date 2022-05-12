  • Home
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
Home
NFT Market Crashes

NFT Market Crashes

As inflation continues to become a dominant theme of the economy, the market for Non Fungable Tokens (NFTs) has crashed, with the controversial products losing value.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the NFT market is “flatlining,” and is down as much as 92 percent since September 2021.

Per the report, the 92 percent fall in sales has been met with a drop of “active wallets” by 88 percent since November.

As Gizmodoexplains, “NFTs…are digital collectibles encoded onto a blockchain, the same technology that powers cryptocurrencies, creating a unique digital watermark signifying ownership of the digital rights to an asset.”

According to Protos, NFTs tracked in the Nonfungible.com database peaked on 3 May, booking $102 million in NFT transactions in a single day. However, the past week saw that number collapse to $19.4 million, a 90 percent drop from the peak.

One potential reason that has been suggested is the rise in inflation.

Those in favour of NFTs have promoted them as a potential way for artists to be paid lucratively.

Much like Bitcoins, however,  ‘making’ an NFT is an energy exhaustive process that takes about 26.5 terawatt hours of electricity a year. As one study found, as of right now, there is virtually no renewable energy used cryptocurrency mining. The same study estimated that the mining of cryptocurrencies consume more energy than gold or copper.

Technology columnist Alejandro De La Garza has labelled NFTs, “humanity’s most direct way of making money by polluting the planet.”

Despite the crash, the Catholic Church is among those looking to join the NFT market.

Sensorium, a VR company, is partnering with Humanity 2.0, a Vatican-led nonprofit”. This partnership is working on an NFT gallery of art stored in the Vatican’s museum.

Humanity 2.0 chair Fr Philip Larrey recently said that the project will seek to “democratise art, making it more widely available to people around the world regardless of their socio-economic and geographical limitations.” 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

1 thought on "NFT Market Crashes"

  Dan

    I had no idea the catholics we’re getting in on NFTs, are their indulgences going to be on the block chain? Will getting into heaven require checking the block chain?

