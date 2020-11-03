  • Home
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
    NSW needs to prohibit religious discrimination, but not like this
    NSW needs to prohibit religious discrimination, but not like this
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton's call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
Sacred People, Sacred Earth

Sacred People, Sacred Earth

The Australian Religious Response to Climate Change (ARRCC), which has many Uniting Church members, supports a faith based response to climate change.

ARRCC is joining with faith communities around the world for a new multi-faith event calling for bold and immediate action on the climate crisis. This action is consistent with the Synod Climate Action Strategy.

This will be the biggest-ever global faith-based Day of Action for the Climate. The theme of the day is Sacred People, Sacred Earth. People of faith in the Oceania region are invited to take part in a campaign launch on Wednesday, 18 November.

The ARRCC will widely publish a global multi-faith statement on the climate, with names of high-level faith leader signatories as well as the support of tens of thousands of people of faith and spirit.

The ARRCC will also promote a day of action,  where places of worship and households of people of faith will sound the alarm for climate action and justice 

The campaign launch takes place on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

The “Sacred People, Sacred Earth” Statement around which the Day of Action will be organised, calls for a post-COVID recovery that delivers justice to the most marginalised and solutions to the climate emergency.

At the TEDx event at 7 pm Sydney time, the ARRCC will lay the foundations for the planned Day of Action on 11 March, 2021. This will be one of six global TEDx events held in six locations around the world. See event details here.

Registration is essential, and you can do so here.

For a detailed timeline to prepare for 11 March and more about how you can help, see this document.

Jon O’Brien

Uniting’s Advocacy Team

