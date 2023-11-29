  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    How Might We Approach Christ the King in the 16 Days Against Gender Based Violence? 
    How Might We Approach Christ the King in the 16 Days Against Gender Based Violence? 
    Nurturing Spiritual Growth: The Transformative Power of Reading the Bible
    Nurturing Spiritual Growth: The Transformative Power of Reading the Bible
    The Transformative Power of Prayer
    The Transformative Power of Prayer
    Embracing a Digital Detox: Rediscovering Life Beyond Social Media
    Embracing a Digital Detox: Rediscovering Life Beyond Social Media
  • Reviews
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
  • News
Home
Renowned environmentalist Julia Butterfly Hill calls on leaders to end deforestation   

Renowned environmentalist Julia Butterfly Hill calls on leaders to end deforestation   

As world leaders gather for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), renowned environmentalist Julia Butterfly Hill has spoken out for the first time in a decade, calling on governments to meet their commitment to end deforestation.  

Julia Butterfly Hill gained worldwide recognition in the 1990s for her action to protect California’s ancient and ecologically significant forests from clear cutting. Ms Hill lived for 738 days in a giant 1,000-year-old redwood tree known as Luna, an act of civil disobedience that saved the surrounding grove from loggers.  

For the past ten years, Julia has purposefully been out of the spotlight but says she is now adding her voice to the swell of public demand for ambitious government and corporate action to protect forests.  

Ms Hill is calling for companies to invest more into community-centered REDD+ projects. 

“It is so clear that people around the world are begging and calling out for forests to be protected, for people to care and take action,” Ms Hill said.  

“Our leaders, all of us, have to be more than just talking about solutions. We absolutely need to be taking action and living these solutions.  I was talking about implementing ideas similar to how REDD+ works almost 25 years ago while I was doing my direct action living in Luna,” said Ms Hill.  
 
“Through my experience involved in this and other efforts, I learned it’s important to stand against, but while we do, it’s even more important to stand for something. REDD+ projects do that. They stand for ending deforestation, which is vital for the survival of our species.” 
 
“They stand for reducing emissions into our atmosphere, for protecting wildlife, and for a better life for some of the world’s most disenfranchised communities and for future generations.” 

REDD+ was envisioned by the UN as a way to help reduce carbon emissions from deforestation. Today REDD+ projects protect over three million hectares of forest and reduce emissions by more than 63 million tons a year. 

As part of her call for action on deforestation, Ms Hill collaborated with Everland on an animation of her poem Where have all the humans gone?, originally written during her tree-sit.    

“I grabbed my pad of paper and started furiously scribbling it down because the words were coming to me so fast,” she recalled. 
 
“The poem is both sad and poignant, and given it was written all those years ago, it’s very foretelling of where we are today.”   

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top