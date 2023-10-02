Red socks run has arrived

Throughout October, participants in the Red Socks Run will fundraise to combat kidney disease.

The Red Socks Run is designed to show solidarity to people suffering from kidney disease. Participants can run, walk, or ride 60km individually or as part of a team across the month of October, supporting those affected by this debilitating disease.

Around two million adult Australians are living with chronic kidney disease, but 1.8 million remain unaware they have the condition. That’s because people can lose 90 percent of their kidney function without experiencing symptoms.

Inspired by the cold feet experienced during dialysis treatment, participants are encouraged to purchase special Red Socks in support.

Kidney disease remains relatively unknown. Kidney Health Australia CEO, Chris Forbes called on all Australians to raise awareness and contribute to fundraising efforts.

“The Red Socks Run 60km challenge is a way of stepping into the shoes, or socks, of someone sitting in a dialysis chair for 60 hours a week, and helps shine a stronger light on one of Australia’s least known chronic conditions,” he said.

Australian actress Michala Banas, who faced a major health scare as a child, said everyone could request a simple kidney function test during their next doctor’s appointment.

“It’s such an easy thing to keep an eye on,” she said. “The next time you’re at a doctor’s appointment just ask them to check your kidney function. That kind of stuff can really save you down the line because once it’s too late, it’s really too late.”

On average, 66 Australians will die every day with kidney disease, for which there is no cure.

To register for Kidney Health Australia’s Red Socks Run, visit the website here.