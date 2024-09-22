Preparing for Extreme Weather – What can our Churches and Communities do?

Are you concerned about how your community can adapt to a changing climate? Join us for ‘Shaping a Resilient Future: Community Solutions for Climate Adaptation,’ an online forum open to Uniting Church members, congregations, staff, and programs on Thursday, November 14, from 7.00pm – 8.30pm.

Changing climate and increasingly severe weather pose a significant threat to all of us, no matter where we live. But there are things we can do to reduce the impacts and build a good future.

This online event is part of our Living the Change series of climate information forums. Together we will explore how you and your community can respond to the challenges and impacts of climate change. We’ll especially consider things congregations and community services can do to help their communities adapt to climate challenges. This is relevant because collectively, our Uniting Church congregations and Uniting services are present in nearly all communities and regions in NSW and the ACT.

We are excited to hear from our guest speaker, Catherine Kerr, Manager of Adaptation Knowledge in the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

We will also hear short case studies of how some of our communities see the challenges facing them and what they are doing about it.

The forum will cover:

The NSW government’s strategy for helping communities adapt to climate change and extreme weather

The main climate risks and adaptation challenges and how they vary from place to place.

The supports and resources Adapt NSW provides and how they can be accessed

What communities can do themselves to adapt to climate change

What groups like churches and community services can do to help their communities adapt and build a resilient future

There will be time to chat with other participants and to ask questions of our guest speaker.

Register now. Shaping a Resilient Future: Climate Solutions for Community Adaptation

If you have any questions or want more information, please contact Jon O’Brien in the Uniting Advocacy team at joobrien@uniting.org