Preachfest returns in 2023

Preaching is more than just reciting a message or delivering a sermon or offering a spiritual reflection. It is a transformative craft, rooted in the vocation and devotion of sharing the living Word of God. It requires dedication; a practice deeply grounded in sharing the Scriptural narratives as well as being focused on the community of the preacher’s context, with words that can transform, comfort, challenge injustice, and call people into the wonder and awe, and belonging of God and the Christian community. A craft guided by the Holy Spirit.

If you are a preacher, or if you are interested in preaching, then PreachFest is the conference for you.

While hosted by the Uniting Church, PreachFest aspires to gather preachers from all backgrounds, and denominations who share a passion for proclaiming the Gospel. It is a place where you can connect with other preachers, learn from biblical, and theological voices as well hear and be inspired by other preachers and teachers of preaching. PreachFest hopes to inspire you to take preaching to a deeper level.

This year’s PreachFest, which will take place on the 1 to 3 of November, we pray will be inspirational for all who preach, lay, or ordained, as well as be a great encouragement to the Australian church. The program includes many great preachers and speakers, including the renowned New Testament Scholar Amy-Jill Levine. In addition to the keynote speeches and sermons, there will be practical workshops, great worship, and plenty of opportunities to connect with other preachers in support and encouragement.

The workshops will cover a range of topics, from developing your preaching style to crafting effective sermons, and working through the lectionary year, with gifted biblical scholars on hand to guide your preaching planning. You will also have the opportunity to learn about new tools and technologies that can help you enhance your preaching and connect not only with your congregations and context more intentionally, but explore how preaching can also engage in the public discourse of Justice, Love, and Peace.

PreachFest is not just a conference, it is a community of preachers who share a common vision: to share the Word and Wisdom of God and inspire others to do the same, in ways that are transformational. So, mark your calendars for 1 to 3 November, and join us for this inspirational conference. Stay up to date and sign up for updates here.

Together, let’s be re-enchanted by what God is doing in and through preaching.

Ben Gilmour

Director of Vital Leadership

