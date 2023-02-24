  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Scripture debate and disputation in the wilderness
    Scripture debate and disputation in the wilderness
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Hear the gospel In Her Voice

Hear the gospel In Her Voice

In Her Voice: Raising Women’s Voices in Preaching the Gospel has been released today by Garratt Publishing. It offers 28 theological reflections from Australian women.

In Her Voice emerged from the Australian Women Preach podcast – an initiative which aims to raise women’s voices in preaching the Gospel.

According to the podcast’s hosts, it grew out of a desire to share the gifts and insights of diverse women within the church in Australia.

Dr Tracy McEwan is a member of the Australian Women Preach team. She said that the book is a testament to the vitality and importance of ‘hearing’ women’s voices.

“The podcast has demonstrated the impact of listening to women preach on the Gospel and has provided a platform for voices that otherwise might have gone unheard,” Dr McEwan said.

“Week after week, the podcast has highlighted the high calibre of Australian women preachers who bring diverse life experiences to their understanding of the Gospel. Each of the reflections in this book is a treasure waiting to be unearthed.”

The women featured in the book come from across Australia: from different generations, different cultural backgrounds, and even different Christian denominations. What they do share is a knowledge and love of the gospel, and a Spirit-given desire to preach.

Patricia Gemmell is a podcast team member and contributor to the book.

“It was the silencing of women’s voices in the Australian Catholic Church that motivated this group of women to try and make a difference,” she said.

“Listen to some of our podcasts, or read the book, and you will be struck by the wisdom and insights of these women who strive to faithfully interpret the gospel in the light of the signs of our times. We have always tried to model the church we seek to be – inclusive, diverse, and welcoming – and we are truly proud of what we have achieved in making a space for these voices.”

The Uniting Church has had women preachers since the church formed in 1977, however many other denominations do not ordain women or allow them to preach to mixed congregations.

In Her Voice launched on Wednesday 1 March at The Grail in Australia’s Sydney Centre in North Sydney. An online launch will take via Zoom on Thursday 9 March at 7:30pm. Registration is available here.


To purchase a copy of In Her Voice click here.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top