    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
Paperback edition of the Bonhoeffer handbook makes title more affordable

A new paperback edition of The Oxford Handbook of Dietrich Bonhoeffer rereleases the book in a more affordable version, ahead of the XIV Bonhoeffer Congress.

Michael Mawson is a Bonhoeffer scholar based in New Zealand. He previously lectured at United Theological College.

Dr Mawson co-edited the volume with Phillip Ziegler.

“We worked on it for about four years and gathered 33 leading theologians, biblical scholars and historians to contribute to it,” he recalled.

“It covers all aspects of Bonhoeffer’s life and theology, with a number of essays devoted to Bonhoeffer studies, resources and scholarship.  It’s the most comprehensive reference work on Dietrich Bonhoeffer to date.”

Dr Mawson told Insights the idea for a paperback was his.

“The volume has had terrific reviews and sales since its publication in hardback in 2019.  We approached the publisher earlier in the year to ask about whether it might be moved to paperback to make it more affordable.  OUP agreed immediately.”

He said he hoped the paperback edition would prove to be helpful for a new audience.

“Bonhoeffer is figure who continues to inspire scholars and activists around the world,” Dr Mawson said.

“Especially in contexts of oppression and struggle. Many people have found his theology useful for their own contexts and challenges.  The Bonhoeffer Congress will display some of the creative and rich scholarship that thinks with and beyond Bonhoeffer.”

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

