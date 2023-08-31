  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Love and hope, hospitality and harmony, overcoming evil with good (Romans 12; Pentecost 14A)
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Turns out having faith and performing acts of kindness is good for your mental health
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
  • Reviews
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
  • News
  • Events
Home
Reverse Jonah?

Reverse Jonah?

The more I think about it the more I realise how much my beliefs and faith surf along the edge of orthodoxy, navigating the no man’s land between tradition and… something else.

This absurd form of teenage rebellion I have decided to name the “Reverse Jonah”. You see, Jonah tried to escape God’s reach by running away to the furthest place he could think of, near modern day Spain I think? As one of the Catholic capitals of the world, that’s quite ironic.

In my “Reverse Jonah”, I’m not trying to escape God’s kingdom but explore it, chart the edges and find out how far it goes. Not in physical boundaries like Jonah, but in beliefs and understanding, and practice.

As ridiculous as it may seem, both Jonah and I have come to the same conclusion. God is everywhere. And God is huge and beyond understanding and reckoning.

I believe many Christians have forgotten Jonah’s “discovery”, that you can’t escape God’s embrace but more importantly you can’t fall out of that embrace on accident either.

Perhaps that’s what rubs up against me so much when thinking about the 1600s puritans or any Christians who maintain the belief that there is only one way to practise or understand their faith.  Puritans held the belief that you had to live a, as the name suggests, “pure” life, and doing anything not within their worldview would taint you in God’s view. They lived in constant spiritual anxiety and fear of falling out of God’s embrace. Forgetting that God is everywhere and so big it is quite literally impossible to escape, and God’s love is boundless.

Perhaps many people could benefit from doing their own “Reverse Jonah”.

I’ve found in mine that I’ve misunderstood cartography in God’s Kingdom. It’s not about finding the edges, there are none, it’s about charting the rivers, the valleys, the immense beauty and the understanding that you will never finish the map.

Anna Richter

Roseville Uniting Church

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top