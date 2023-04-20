  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The living and enduring word of God
    The living and enduring word of God
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
    Victim or victor? How the Easter story still resonates today
  • Reviews
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
  • News
  • Events
Home
Panel to explore the Spectre of Death

Panel to explore the Spectre of Death

On 18 May, Forest Kirk Uniting Church will explore death through an event called The Spectre of Death.

The event will feature a panel discussion including United Theological College’s Dr Anthony Rees, pastoral supervisor Rev. Mary Pearson, and Director of Mission Enablement for the Synod of NSW and the ACT Rev. Dr Raymond Joso.

The panel will be followed up by a Q and A session that will consider theological and biblical resources regarding death.

Rev. Liam Miller is organising the event. He told Insights the event will deal with the “strange reality” of death.

“Death is a strange reality. It is both mysterious and fixed, it can fill us with fascination and revulsion, reverence, and grief,” Rev. Miller said.

“Death is one of the only universals, and yet is experienced in deeply personal ways. This event gives us a chance to listen to some wonderful thinkers, and ask questions about the way death shapes life, the way the horizon of death creates life as we know it, the way death is tied up in the meaning of life.”

“Throughout the night we’re going to consider some reflections or meditations on death from literature, art and the Bible, and I’m hopeful that the conversation these spark will help us find creative ways to draw on biblical and theological resources to consider those questions, and to reflect on our approaches to death and the way we mark it.”

The Spectre of Death discussion panel and Q and A takes place at Forest Kirk Uniting Church on 18 May at 7:30pm.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top