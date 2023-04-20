Panel to explore the Spectre of Death

On 18 May, Forest Kirk Uniting Church will explore death through an event called The Spectre of Death.



The event will feature a panel discussion including United Theological College’s Dr Anthony Rees, pastoral supervisor Rev. Mary Pearson, and Director of Mission Enablement for the Synod of NSW and the ACT Rev. Dr Raymond Joso.

The panel will be followed up by a Q and A session that will consider theological and biblical resources regarding death.

Rev. Liam Miller is organising the event. He told Insights the event will deal with the “strange reality” of death.

“Death is a strange reality. It is both mysterious and fixed, it can fill us with fascination and revulsion, reverence, and grief,” Rev. Miller said.

“Death is one of the only universals, and yet is experienced in deeply personal ways. This event gives us a chance to listen to some wonderful thinkers, and ask questions about the way death shapes life, the way the horizon of death creates life as we know it, the way death is tied up in the meaning of life.”



“Throughout the night we’re going to consider some reflections or meditations on death from literature, art and the Bible, and I’m hopeful that the conversation these spark will help us find creative ways to draw on biblical and theological resources to consider those questions, and to reflect on our approaches to death and the way we mark it.”

The Spectre of Death discussion panel and Q and A takes place at Forest Kirk Uniting Church on 18 May at 7:30pm.