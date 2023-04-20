Can Bonhoeffer help us in avoiding a climate catastrophe?

Dr Di Rayson, one of the plenary speakers at January’s Bonhoeffer Congress, will present a paper about what Bonhoeffer’s theology and ethics might contribute to thinking about climate change and biodiversity loss.

Dr Rayson is Senior Lecturer in Theology and Ethics at Pacific Theological College, Fiji. She is also Assistant Editor of The Bonhoeffer Legacy: An International Journal, and author of Bonhoeffer and Climate Change: Theology and Ethics for the Anthropocene. Dr Rayson told Insights she would use her keynote address, “to amplify some of voices that we need to listen to in order to address the climate catastrophe.”

“Bonhoeffer’s deep commitment to Christ as the centre of all reality is a way to think about our own relationships within the created world and our responsibility to the other-than-humans that we share Earth with,” she said.

“There’s a close connection between the powerlessness of oppressed and vulnerable peoples and the vulnerable species and landscapes, and we can describe that as an ecofeminist approach. I’ll be using Bonhoeffer’s theology to explore some of those marginalised voices and to think through what ‘thy kingdom come’ means in the Anthropocene.”

The Bonhoeffer Congress is a conference that takes place every four years. Dr Rayson said this meant, “it’s a really important and special opportunity for Bonhoeffer scholars to gather and discuss research.”

“What’s especially exciting about this Congress is that it is the first time it has been in Oceania,” she said.

“We are thrilled to be able to showcase Indigenous and Pasifika scholars, and to share how Bonhoeffer is impacting theology in this part of the world.”

“Bonhoeffer remains one of the most important theological voices of the 20th century and it seems like he will be increasingly important as we engage with contemporary issues.”



“Bonhoeffer is one of the most accessible theologians and is widely read by all kinds of people. The Congress is an opportunity for clergy and lay people, academics and students alike to come together and learn more and simply to honour the life, witness, and martyrdom of Bonhoeffer. Registration will be open soon. There’ll also be a pre-conference workshop for PhD students (info is on website).”

The XIV Bonhoeffer Congress takes place from 14 to 18 January. For more information, visit the official conference website here.