New book explores how to ethically interpret scripture

Even the Devil Quotes Scripture is a new book about how to interpret the Bible ethically and faithfully in the modern world. Its author, Pilgrim Theological College’s Robyn Whitaker, told Insights that the book explores the link between how we interpret scripture and the impact on human life.

“The ethical part is because how we interpret Scripture has an impact on real human lives, with the potential to either harm or to heal.”



“The faithful part is about being faithful to the Christian tradition, but particularly to the Bible itself. I ask the question – how does the Bible itself model for us ways of reading and interpreting the biblical text? What clues about (good) interpretation can we learn from the Bible?”

“I called this book Even the Devil Quotes Scripture because we live in a world where all sorts of people quote the Bible (including Vladimir Putin!), but it doesn’t automatically make them or their cause good or in keeping with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

According to Dr Whitaker, the book proposes two questions “that can be asked of any biblical text or the interpretation of that text”: “How does this passage help me love God more? And, how does this passage help me love others more?”



Dr Whitaker said she drew on the Augustine’s work to argue that if interpretation does not lead to more love, it needs to be reconsidered.

“These are questions any Christian can ask,” Dr Whitaker said.

“They don’t replace the need for scholarly insights or attention to historical context or translation issues, but I wanted to write a book for people who haven’t had the opportunity to do a theology degree but who take the Bible seriously and want to honour this gift from God.”

One common approach in Christian circles is that love sometimes involves being bluntly honest with people, or is often mistaken in current contexts. Insights asked Dr Whitaker how she dealt with this particular approach to ‘love’.

“Love is complicated and its particular expression changes over time and will look different in certain contexts and cultures,” she said.



“A lot can be said about this topic! But ultimately, I argue that love is measured by the receiver. Someone might think their actions or words are motivated by love (a kind of tough love approach), but if they do violence and cause harm to another person it is not love.”



“God’s love might correct, but it does not harm. A classic example of this is something like gay conversion practices. I’m sure many Christians who sought to change the sexuality of others did so out of a loving concern for them, but we now know the impact of those practices was profoundly harmful, leaving survivors with significant trauma. That is not in keeping with the love of Jesus.”

Even the Devil Quotes Scripture is available for purchase now. An audio book version coming soon.