New podcast to delve into the Lord’s Prayer

A new podcast from the Hope 103.2 team explores the meaning and context for the world’s most prayed prayer.

Hosted by former Insights Editor Ben McEachen and theologian David Hohne, the Lord’s Prayer podcast is a Limited Series that explores the prayer Jesus taught.

The Lord’s Prayer appears in Matthew and Luke’s Gospels. One hypothesis is that Matthew and Luke drew the prayer from a common source, the hypothetical Q document, but there is no consensus surrounding this idea.

According to the official website, “Every episode explores each clause or petition of The Lord’s Prayer, so we can give more glory to God and provide practical fire for our prayer lives.”



At the time of writing, the first four episodes of the Lord’s Prayer podcast are available now on the Hope 103.2 website.