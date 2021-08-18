  • Home
Former Insights Editor sends Hope through the airwaves

Former Insights Editor Ben McEachen recently began a new role at Hope 103.2 FM.

Mr McEachen is the new on-air presenter of Hope’s Afternoon Show, midday to 3pm every weekday.

 “I’ll also be getting involved with podcast production and other online content,Mr McEachen said.

“ Along with news stories and commentary about events of the day, I’ll be doing interviews with all sorts of people about subjects of substance or novelty. Or both.” 

“I wanted to be able to share the stuff of God, Jesus, the Bible and Christian living, in everyday and relatable ways, with the people of Sydney.”

“Being invited into people’s cars or earphones or kitchens each day is a cool opportunity to communicate to everybody that following Jesus makes a wonderful difference to how we approach life. I can share that simple but eternal truth through what goes on in our city, country and world, and present it with integrity, creativity and the odd chuckle. Or two.”

Mr McEachen was Insights Editor from 2015 to 2017. He recently wrote about his experiences during this time. He also previously worked as a film reviewer for Hope from 2009 to earlier this year.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

