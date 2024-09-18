Misconceptions About Discipleship

For Christians, discipleship is a cornerstone concept.

It’s a direct command from Jesus in the Great Commission: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:18-20).

It’s not a suggestion; it’s a mandate.

What is Discipleship?

Discipleship is a relational journey, not a solitary pursuit. It’s about partnering with another believer to help them grow closer to Jesus and understand His teachings. In essence, it’s about equipping others to do the same. Jesus modelled this for His disciples, and Paul continued the tradition with Timothy.

While the concept of discipleship seems straightforward, there are several common misconceptions that can hinder its effectiveness.

Discipleship is Easy. Following Jesus is a commitment that requires sacrifice. As Jesus said, “Whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will save it” (Luke 9:23). Discipleship involves a daily surrender of self to His will. Discipleship is a Solitary Pursuit. While personal devotion is important, discipleship is fundamentally relational. Jesus’ discipleship journey involved deep connection with one another. We too need to foster authentic relationships within the Christian community. Discipleship is Mentoring. Mentoring often involves sharing personal experiences and wisdom. Discipleship, on the other hand, is primarily about guiding others to understand and follow Jesus’ teachings. It’s about pointing them to the ultimate source of wisdom. Discipleship is a Formula. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to discipleship. While certain practices like Bible study and prayer can be helpful, the core focus should be on helping others grow in their relationship with Jesus.

Discipleship is a call to action for Christians. It’s about sharing the Gospel, praying for the sick, and serving our communities.

It’s about living out our faith in a way that inspires others to follow Christ.

As we strive to be faithful disciples, let’s remember that it’s not about our own abilities or accomplishments. It’s about relying on the power of the Holy Spirit to transform lives and spread the Good News.

Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels.com