Church Leaders Met in Brisbane to Plan United Push for Evangelism

Christian leaders from across Australia gathered in Brisbane on July 11 and 12 to discuss a national strategy for evangelism. The meeting, called the Australian Evangelism Roundtable, brought together representatives from denominations and ministries that together make up around 80 percent of Australia’s churchgoing population.

The event was organised by the Baptist World Alliance, the GO Movement, and Finishing the Task. American pastor Rev. Rick Warren, who leads Finishing the Task, spoke at the gathering along with Werner Nachtigal, founder of the GO Movement.

According to organisers, the goal wasn’t to talk theology or defend church positions, but to focus on one thing—how to share the message of Jesus with more people across the country.

“This isn’t just another Christian conference,” said a statement from the Canberra Declaration, a network of Christians who advocate for biblical values. “It may be the moment the Church in Australia has been waiting for.”

The event was part of a wider global effort aimed at fulfilling the Great Commission by Pentecost 2033. That’s the year many Christian leaders hope every person on earth will have had a chance to hear the gospel.

To support the gathering, the Canberra Declaration ran 24 hours of continuous prayer from midday Friday through to Saturday afternoon.

The roundtable came against the backdrop of declining religious affiliation in Australia. Census data shows that in 1901, 96.1% of Australians identified as Christian. That number dropped to 44% in 2021. Still, 784,000 Australians who had once left the faith have reportedly returned in recent years. Leaders see this as a sign of change, but one that needs direction.

Kym Farnik, national prayer coordinator for the Canberra Declaration, called on Christians to pray for the event and what may come next. He said the hope is that the meeting will lead to a united plan—something like a “Brisbane Declaration”—that churches and ministries across the country can follow.

Groups involved included Evangelical Catholics, Anglicans, Baptists, Pentecostals, the Salvation Army, Youth for Christ, YWAM, Alpha, and others.

“The goal,” said Farnik, “is simple: every person in Australia hearing the gospel personally, every person prayed for, and every household receiving a New Testament or Bible.”

The event marked a rare moment of unity among a broad range of Christian leaders. Whether it leads to lasting collaboration remains to be seen. But for now, there’s agreement that sharing the message of Jesus more widely is a task worth working on—together.