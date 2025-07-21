Wayside Chapel – Building Relationships, Not Just Services 

Helping Hands: A Homelessness Week Series

In Sydney’s Kings Cross and now Bondi Beach, Wayside Chapel has been serving the inner city since 1964. For Rev. Jon Owen’s iconic missions, the challenges of homelessness in winter are far more than just physical.

“Companionship is just as important for survival as any food and shelter that can be provided,” said Rev. Jon Owen as we interviewed him for this series. “Relationships of mutuality can sustain life itself.”

While food, shelter, and dry clothing remain in constant demand, Wayside also sees a surge in health concerns. “We see a climb in health-related challenges due to sleeping out in the elements, often on concrete,” he continued. “People contract infections and viruses such as Influenza, and other respiratory complaints are exacerbated during this time.”

The figures are sobering. “In winter 2024, we saw a 50% surge in demand for our meals compared to the same time a year before,” Rev. Owen shared. “We also saw a 52% increase in visitors accessing our services, and a 29% increase in visitors requiring winter clothing.”

Despite increasing need, Wayside faces resource constraints. “Last year, one of Wayside’s food stock suppliers reduced its donations by 80 per cent. We can no longer rely on pro bono providers. To meet current demand, Wayside now needs to purchase additional food supplies at a value of $60,000 per annum.”

But Rev. Owen insists that the heart of Wayside’s mission isn’t just about material aid. “Our frontline workers support visitors with more than just practical care. They help them into care coordination pathways, referrals for counselling or GPs—or just offer someone to connect with over a hot cuppa.”

Through longstanding partnerships with local health services like Kirketon Road Health Centre, St Vinnie’s Hospital, and MSIC, as well as with local businesses and community members, Wayside continues to expand its capacity. “We can best serve those living rough during winter when all our agencies take a coordinated approach,” he said.

Carol, a long-time visitor at Wayside shared her personal experiene, “Wayside is a place I call home without sleeping there… somewhere you can come to and not be judged, rather feel safe and have company.”

As the nights grow longer and colder, the weight of this work becomes more urgent. The people who walk through the doors of organisation such as Wayside are not just recipients of aid—they’re part of a broader story about community, resilience, and what it means to be human in a society with wealth and want side by side.

Homelessness in winter is more than a headline or a charity appeal. It’s a test of how society treats its most vulnerable. And while frontline missions continue to do what they can, with warmth, food, care, and conversation, they also remind us that the solution lies in more than just good intentions.

It lies in action.

What You Can Do Today:

As Homelessness Week approaches this August 4–10, we invite you to take this opportunity to make a meaningful impact. While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to homelessness, there are many ways to show up: