What Chesterton, Lewis and One Online Experiment Reveal About the Modern Self

A recent essay in Christianity Today has reignited an old Christian concern with a very modern setting: social media. The article, “The Social Media Navel Gaze,” argues that today’s digital culture has revived a spiritual problem long recognised by Christian thinkers: the habit of turning endlessly inward rather than outward toward God and neighbour.

Drawing on figures such as G. K. Chesterton and C. S. Lewis, the piece explores how platforms built for expression can quietly reshape attention, identity, and even spirituality.

At the centre of the discussion sits a deceptively simple social-media experiment.

The experiment referenced in the Christianity Today article involved observing how users respond to posts centred on personal reflection compared with posts oriented outward toward ideas, beauty, or shared meaning. Participants were encouraged to publish introspective content and track engagement patterns and emotional responses over time.

The results were revealing. Content focused primarily on the self-generated frequently got interaction, but often produced diminishing satisfaction. Users reported feeling more anxious, more comparative, and paradoxically more isolated despite increased visibility.

The essay suggests this mirrors the design logic of social platforms themselves: attention loops reward self-presentation. The more one looks inward — curating identity, monitoring reactions, refining personal narratives — the more the system encourages further self-focus.

In short, engagement increased while fulfillment decreased.

The article describes this pattern as a modern form of “navel-gazing,” a term whose roots stretch far beyond internet culture.

The phrase originally referred to medieval critics of Eastern Christian monks who practised intense contemplative prayer. Ironically, what was once mocked as excessive inward spirituality has reappeared in a secularised version online. According to the essay, the difference is crucial: historic contemplation aimed at encounter with God, while digital self-reflection often circles back only to the self.

Where prayer sought transformation, algorithms seek retention.

The distinction helps explain why modern self-expression can feel simultaneously empowering and exhausting.

Long before smartphones, Chesterton warned that excessive self-analysis shrinks rather than enlarges human experience. A person trapped inside their own thoughts, he argued, inhabits a world that grows smaller even as self-awareness increases.

The Christianity Today article applies this insight directly to social media culture. Platforms promise connection but frequently intensify comparison. Identity becomes performance; reflection becomes branding.

Chesterton’s insight was theological as much as psychological: human beings flourish not by obsessing over identity but by directing attention outward toward truth, beauty, and service.

The essay also draws on Lewis, whose work repeatedly cautioned against reducing reality to subjective feeling. In books like The Abolition of Man, Lewis argued that societies collapse into confusion when meaning becomes merely personal preference rather than shared moral reality.

Applied to social media, this concern takes on new urgency. Online environments encourage individuals to curate personal truths, reinforcing emotional reactions as ultimate authority. The result is not deeper individuality but fragmentation — countless isolated perspectives competing for affirmation.

The experiment cited in the article appears to confirm Lewis’s intuition: when attention remains fixed on the self, meaning becomes unstable.

One of the article’s most striking claims is that social media produces constant self-awareness without genuine self-knowledge. Users may articulate feelings more often yet struggle to locate purpose beyond reaction and response.

This dynamic helps explain why digital spaces can feel intensely emotional but spiritually shallow. Reflection detached from transcendence becomes repetition rather than growth.

The essay argues that Christian tradition offers an alternative rhythm: attention directed first toward God, then outward toward others, and only secondarily toward the self.

In this framework, self-understanding emerges indirectly and is discovered through love, worship, and service rather than analysis alone.

The takeaway is not a call to abandon technology but to change posture within it.

Instead of asking, “How am I being seen?” the article suggests asking, “What is worth seeing?” Instead of crafting identity, attention shifts toward participation in something larger than oneself.

The social-media experiment functions as a small parable: connection grows when attention moves outward.

For Chesterton, joy began with wonder.

For Lewis, meaning rested in objective truth.

For the digital generation, the challenge may be learning how to look away from the mirror long enough to rediscover both.

As the Christianity Today essay concludes, the danger of modern navel-gazing is not simply distraction, it is forgetting that human life finds clarity not through endless self-examination but through relationship beyond the self.