What Superman Says About Strength, Vulnerability and Faith

When the first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman (2025) was released, it did more than stir excitement—it exposed deep cultural fault lines. While some welcomed a more emotionally aware Clark Kent, others dismissed him as “too soft,” “too emotional,” or “woke.” The backlash wasn’t really about camera angles or costumes. It was about masculinity—and what we believe a man is supposed to be.

“A cringe and woke Superman shows emotion after being distressed…” one Reddit user scoffed.

This reaction, while harsh, is revealing. It exposes an ongoing battle over what it means to be a man in today’s world. And for people of faith, it raises a deeper question: What does God say about manhood?

For decades, popular culture has fed men a steady diet of stoicism and self-reliance. The dominant ideal—what sociologists like R.W. Connell call “hegemonic masculinity”—teaches that real men don’t cry, don’t ask for help, and certainly don’t show weakness. That kind of man is strong because he’s closed off, invulnerable, unshakable. But James Gunn’s Superman challenges that image.

His Superman is still strong—but also kind. Still powerful—but unafraid to show hurt. He protects not with bravado but with empathy. He reflects what some psychologists call masculine flexibility—a healthier, more emotionally intelligent expression of manhood that makes space for vulnerability, compassion, and care.

And while critics say that’s unheroic, research says otherwise. Emotional intelligence—traits like empathy, self-awareness, and the ability to express one’s feelings—correlate with stronger relationships, better mental health, and more effective leadership. And, dare we say, a more Christlike posture.

As Christians, we follow a Saviour who wept (John 11:35), who asked friends to stay near him when he was overwhelmed with grief (Mark 14:33-34), and who, even in his resurrection, carried the scars of suffering (John 20:27). Jesus did not hide his humanity. He embraced it. And in doing so, he redefined what true strength looks like.

The apostle Paul wrote, “When I am weak, then I am strong” (2 Corinthians 12:10). That’s not just spiritual paradox—it’s a radical reframe of power. Strength, in God’s economy, is not control but surrender. Not dominance, but service. Not hardness, but love.

Gunn’s Superman, who centers kindness and vulnerability, may not be explicitly Christian, but his portrayal echoes this biblical vision of masculinity. He is not less of a man because he shows emotion. He is more of one.

Let’s not forget that Superman has always been an immigrant, a refugee raised by adoptive parents, trying to live with integrity in a world that often misunderstands him. Created by Jewish immigrants Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1938, Superman was a response to the turbulence of their time—a longing for justice, moral clarity, and hope.

In 2025, Gunn’s version revives that origin story with fresh urgency. He leans into Superman’s outsider status, not to diminish him but to deepen him. A man who understands suffering is more likely to walk alongside the suffering. A hero who cries may be the one who can comfort those who do.

Isn’t that what God calls us to do? “Rejoice with those who rejoice, mourn with those who mourn” (Romans 12:15). Real strength isn’t emotional detachment. It’s emotional presence.

For men of faith—especially fathers, pastors, and mentors—Gunn’s Superman offers a conversation starter. What are we teaching our sons about manhood? Are we equipping them to express anger but not grief? Are we raising warriors, but not peacemakers?

The emotional backlash to this new Superman is telling. It’s not just discomfort with a new movie—it’s discomfort with the idea that gentleness and masculinity can co-exist. That’s a cultural script worth challenging.

The Bible doesn’t glorify emotional repression. It points us to a God who is “gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love” (Psalm 145:8). A God who models both justice and mercy. We reflect God’s image best not when we harden ourselves, but when we allow our hearts to remain soft.

Gunn’s Superman may not be the last word on masculinity, but he’s part of a needed shift. He opens the door to reimagining what heroism—and manhood—can look like. For people of faith, that’s not just an artistic opportunity—it’s a spiritual one.

To echo Micah 6:8: What does the Lord require of men? “To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

Maybe, just maybe, this Superman gets us a little closer to that vision.