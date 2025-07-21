Faith-Based TV Finds New Audience with Fox’s Upcoming Series “The Faithful”

Faith-based storytelling is finding fresh ground on mainstream TV with streaming giants like Amazon making Biblical series such as House of David and The Chosen, and now Fox is leaning into it. The network has announced The Faithful, a new six-part limited event series based on the Book of Genesis, with a cast led by Minnie Driver.

Driver, known for her Oscar-nominated role in Good Will Hunting, will play Sarah—one of the most complicated women in the Old Testament. Sarah’s story is central to the series. She laughs at God’s promises, gives her servant to her husband, then wrestles with jealousy and heartbreak. This is no sanitized version of Sunday school.

Joining Driver are Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Law & Order) as Abraham and Natacha Karam (9-1-1: Lone Star) as Hagar, the servant caught in the middle of Sarah’s desperate plan to have a child. The show’s first episode will focus on this tense, emotional triangle.

The Faithful takes a different approach from typical biblical dramas. Instead of focusing on battles or miracles, the show zooms in on the women—Sarah, Hagar, Rebekah, Leah, and Rachel—whose lives are often overlooked in traditional readings. Their stories include marriage, rivalry, longing, and the hope of something better. These women are messy, brave, flawed, and human.

Fox says the show explores how their lives still speak into today’s questions about faith, family, and identity. And it’s not just about individual stories—the series also traces how the lineages of these women connect to the beginnings of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president, said the show is about “strong, female character-driven storytelling” that feels “startlingly modern.”

The series will premiere in March 2026 and wrap up with a special two-hour finale on Easter Sunday. It will air weekly on Fox and stream on Hulu the next day. Production begins this summer in Italy, with filming locations in Rome and Matera.

The team behind The Faithful includes some big names in TV: Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row, The 4400) wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner. Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) and Julie Weitz are executive producers. Danny Cannon (Gotham) will direct the first episode. Fox Entertainment Studios is producing the show.

This is just the latest example of how faith-based content is drawing wider attention. Streaming platforms and networks alike have seen recent success with religious-themed series that speak to spiritual longing without preaching. The Faithful is betting that stories rooted in ancient faith can still move people today—especially when told through the voices of women whose experiences echo far beyond the page.