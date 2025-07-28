Rev. Bill Crews on the Frontlines of Homelessness

Helping Hands: A Homelessness Week Series

In Ashfield and beyond, Rev. Bill Crews walks through his Foundation with the same message of unconditional welcome. After five decades of advocacy, Rev. Crews is a stalwart figure in Australia’s social justice movement. At his Foundation, thousands of hot meals are served each week, but more importantly, conversations are had, names are remembered, stories are shared.

Each winter, the Bill Crews Foundation steps up its response to a growing and complex crisis, one Rev. Crews says is unlike anything he has seen before. “In my whole 50 years’ experience with people in trouble, I have never seen conditions as bad as they are now”.

The Foundation offers essential frontline services, providing showers, blankets, hot meals (both eat-in and takeaway), clothing, and access to doctors and counsellors. “Somewhere warm, safe and dry to hang out” is what many of us take for granted, but for those on the streets, it can mean the difference between hope and despair.

Accommodation remains a critical gap. “We regard it a failure whenever we cannot find suitable accommodation,” said Rev. Crews. Despite their efforts, the demand always exceeds supply. “Our services are always stressed to the limit no matter what time of the year it is.”

Raising awareness and access is key. “We get as much media publicity as possible by handing out leaflets, advertising on social media platforms and all our vehicles are mobile advertising platforms,” he said.

This winter, the Foundation expects needs to rise again. But there is hope. While heartfelt birthday wishes were pouring in for Bill last year on social media, one woman wrote, “Your soup saved my life. But the conversation—that someone treated me like a human being—gave me the courage to change.”

“Follow us on our social media platforms, visit our website for updates and listen to Bill’s Sunday night program on 2GB,” he urges with the aim of educating more people so we can achieve more.

Homelessness in winter is more than a headline or a charity appeal. It’s a test of how society treats its most vulnerable. And while frontline missions continue to do what they can, with warmth, food, care, and conversation, they also remind us that the solution lies in more than just good intentions.

It lies in action.

What You Can Do Today:

As Homelessness Week approaches this August 4–10, we invite you to take this opportunity to make a meaningful impact. While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to homelessness, there are many ways to show up: