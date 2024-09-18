Jiggi Uniting Church revitalised

Jiggi Uniting Church has recently undergone a revitalisation, with the church’s Op Shop helping to fund extensive repair work, and attracting people to the building.

Jiggi Uniting Church congregation member Alan Hoskins told Insights that efforts to revitalise the church had taken place over the past few years.

“They weren’t having many services out there going back four or five years,” Mr Hoskins recalled.

“Two and a half years ago, they decided to continue with services.”

“The congregation was very small, but they gradually got more people involved.”

The addition of the Op Shop has led to the church being a local meeting place.

“It’s become a real gathering point,” Mr Hoskins said.

“Over a period of time they decided they were going to have an Op Shop on Sunday.”

Since then, money raised through the Op Shop has been used to revitalise the church building.

The congregation was also lucky enough to receive a grant through regional partnerships.

The 119-year-old village church has been entirely repainted. Works have also been undertaken to repair plumbing.

For more information on Jiggi Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.