    Misconceptions About Discipleship
    Misconceptions About Discipleship
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
Home
Jiggi Uniting Church revitalised

Jiggi Uniting Church has recently undergone a revitalisation, with the church’s Op Shop helping to fund extensive repair work, and attracting people to the building. 

Jiggi Uniting Church congregation member Alan Hoskins told Insights that efforts to revitalise the church had taken place over the past few years. 

“They weren’t having many services out there going back four or five years,” Mr Hoskins recalled. 

“Two and a half years ago, they decided to continue with services.” 

“The congregation was very small, but they gradually got more people involved.” 

The addition of the Op Shop has led to the church being a local meeting place. 

“It’s become a real gathering point,” Mr Hoskins said. 

“Over a period of time they decided they were going to have an Op Shop on Sunday.” 

Since then, money raised through the Op Shop has been used to revitalise the church building. 

The congregation was also lucky enough to receive a grant through regional partnerships. 

The 119-year-old village church has been entirely repainted. Works have also been undertaken to repair plumbing. 

For more information on Jiggi Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here. 

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT.

