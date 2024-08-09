Engadine Uniting Church receives Five Leaf Eco Award

On Sunday, 15 September, Engadine Uniting Church received a Five Leaf Eco Award for their environmental advocacy.

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards Basic Certificate, Eco Worship, and Climate Activism Awards celebrate the actions Engadine Uniting Church has taken, which also include the installation of solar panels, green power, environmental worship and guest speakers, community workshops, letter writing and social media posts, MP meetings and events with politicians, Climate Action Project, participation in the Common Grace Knit for Climate initiative and the Season of Creation, and involvement in the Uniting Church Climate Action Network and the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change.

Congregation member Kathy Slade accepted the award on behalf of the congregation.

“We love connecting with our community through our climate and environmental action,” Ms Slade said.



“It’s wonderful to also be recognised by these awards and have the chance to share the story of what we are doing more widely.”

Graeme Randall from Leichhardt Uniting Church (who received the awards in August) visited the church to present their award.

“It’s wonderful to see what another church has done, and to be able to share our story so that both communities can aim higher and work towards the next awards in the program,” he said.



“This is one tangible way in which we demonstrate our faith in action.”

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards are an ecumenical environmental change initiative for Australian churches and religious organisations founded in 2008 to assist, inspire and reward churches for environmental action. The Five Leaf Eco-Awards are non-competitive, with churches completing tasks from a list of flexible criteria to earn each certificate. There are currently seven awards of varying difficulty available. The Five Leaf Eco-Awards operate nationally and across denominations.

For more information on the Five Leaf Eco Awards, visit the official website here.