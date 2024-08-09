  • Home
  • Features
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
  • Reviews
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
  • News
Home
Engadine Uniting Church receives Five Leaf Eco Award

Engadine Uniting Church receives Five Leaf Eco Award

On Sunday, 15 September, Engadine Uniting Church received a Five Leaf Eco Award for their environmental advocacy. 

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards Basic Certificate, Eco Worship, and Climate Activism Awards celebrate the actions Engadine Uniting Church has taken, which also include the installation of solar panels, green power, environmental worship and guest speakers, community workshops, letter writing and social media posts, MP meetings and events with politicians, Climate Action Project, participation in the Common Grace Knit for Climate initiative and the Season of Creation, and involvement in the Uniting Church Climate Action Network and the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change. 

Congregation member Kathy Slade accepted the award on behalf of the congregation. 

“We love connecting with our community through our climate and environmental action,” Ms Slade said. 
 
“It’s wonderful to also be recognised by these awards and have the chance to share the story of what we are doing more widely.” 

Graeme Randall from Leichhardt Uniting Church (who received the awards in August) visited the church to present their award.  

 “It’s wonderful to see what another church has done, and to be able to share our story so that both communities can aim higher and work towards the next awards in the program,” he said. 
 
“This is one tangible way in which we demonstrate our faith in action.” 

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards are an ecumenical environmental change initiative for Australian churches and religious organisations founded in 2008 to assist, inspire and reward churches for environmental action. The Five Leaf Eco-Awards are non-competitive, with churches completing tasks from a list of flexible criteria to earn each certificate. There are currently seven awards of varying difficulty available. The Five Leaf Eco-Awards operate nationally and across denominations.  

For more information on the Five Leaf Eco Awards, visit the official website here.              

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text Youtube Vimeo

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top