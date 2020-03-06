Ministers to swap pulpits

Three ministers in Sydney will swap pulpits—and morning services—this Sunday, 15 March.

Rev. Joy Steele-Perkins will preach at Leichardt at 10 am; Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White will be heading to Balmain at 9:30 am, while Rev. Nicole Fleming will preach at St David’s Uniting Church in Haberfield at 9:30 am.



Rev. Sukumar-White told Insights that the pulpit swap was the latest in a series of events in an ongoing fellowship between the ministers.

“Nicole Fleming, Joy Steele-Perkins and I have been building our relationships since Joy and I began our placements last year,” Rev. Sukumar-White said.



“We’ve been brainstorming ways that our congregations might collaborate for the mission, particularly using our respective strengths.



“Last year, St David’s and Leichardt Uniting Church came together for a combined Carols Service at Haberfield, and this Sunday is the next planned event. We’re looking forward to seeing what is to come.”



All are welcome to attend—at any of the three churches.





