  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Who invented theology?
    Who invented theology?
    Worshipping in the midst of the Coronavirus
    Worshipping in the midst of the Coronavirus
    The Palm Sunday Peace March: Some history
    The Palm Sunday Peace March: Some history
    Good works and salvation
    Good works and salvation
  • Reviews
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
    Celebrating the awkward and the weird
    Celebrating the awkward and the weird
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Ministers to swap pulpits

Ministers to swap pulpits

Three ministers in Sydney will swap pulpits—and morning services—this Sunday, 15 March.

Rev. Joy Steele-Perkins will preach at Leichardt at 10 am; Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White will be heading to Balmain at 9:30 am, while Rev. Nicole Fleming will preach at St David’s Uniting Church in Haberfield at 9:30 am.

Rev. Sukumar-White told Insights that the pulpit swap was the latest in a series of events in an ongoing fellowship between the ministers.  

“Nicole Fleming, Joy Steele-Perkins and I have been building our relationships since Joy and I began our placements last year,” Rev. Sukumar-White said.

“We’ve been brainstorming ways that our congregations might collaborate for the mission, particularly using our respective strengths.

“Last year, St David’s and Leichardt Uniting Church came together for a combined Carols Service at Haberfield, and this Sunday is the next planned event. We’re looking forward to seeing what is to come.”

All are welcome to attend—at any of the three churches.


Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top