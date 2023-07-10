  • Home
Home
Microsoft wins Activision acquisition lawsuit

Microsoft has won its lawsuit against the US FTC, paving the way for the electronics giant to buy Activision.

A number of players have expressed monopoly concerns over Microsoft acquiring the games giant, which is responsible for the likes of Call of Duty.

Microsoft, however, gave undertakings to bring their popular Call of Duty series to Nintendo consoles in future.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley wrote on Tuesday: “The FTC has not shown it is likely to succeed on its assertion the combined firm will probably pull Call of Duty from Sony PlayStation, or that its ownership of Activision content will substantially lessen competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets.”

An FTC spokesperson told The Guardian that the agency was ‘disappointed.’

“In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers,” the spokesperson said.

The purchase is the latest in a series of acquisitions made by the company. In 2020, Microsoft acquired Bethseda.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

