Julie McCrossin shares faith journey at Leura Uniting Church Open Day

On Sunday, 25 June, Julie McCrossin was part of Leura Uniting Church’s Open Day celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Uniting Church’s formation.

Ms McCrossin was asked to give a testimony about her faith during the morning service. She told Insights this request made her think about what was important to her.



“For me, the parable of the Good Samaritan is the guiding principle of my life,” she said.

“And I shared how important the people in my parish at South Sydney Uniting Church are in my life. Their fellowship is how I connect to God.”



“I spoke about the people and experiences that have helped me turn my faith into progressive action. It was great to hear so many thoughtful questions and reflections in response.”

Rev. Myung Hwa Park is Leura Uniting Church’s minister. She said the congregation planned the Open Day to celebrate their mission and ministry with the broader community.

“Our goal for the Open Day was to share Uniting Church’s journey as a pilgrim people,” Rev. Park said.

“We first thought about our Mountain community when planning the Open Day and who to be the speaker.”

“We thought Julie McCrossin would be the right person for our community.”

“Julie was delighted to be invited to celebrate with us and to speak. She was extremely generous to come from Adelaide to celebrate with Leura Uniting Church.”

Leura Uniting Church prayerfully entered the journey to becoming an Open and Affirming Church in time before the Open Day.

“To prepare for the Open Day, Leura Uniting Church also took a step toward becoming an “Open and Affirming Church” so that we are prepared for the community’s response, if there is any,” Rev. Park said.

Rev. Park said the Open Day brought Leura Uniting Church “an unexpected harvest” and that several new people have since joined the congregation.

“It was encouraging and inspiring to visit Leura Uniting Church to help celebrate the birthday of the Uniting Church in Australia,” Ms McCrossin said.

“It was encouraging because I met so many good people working to make a positive difference in their community.”



“It was inspiring because the news in the mainstream media can be so bleak, we need the inspirational energy that is released when we meet people doing practical things to support the homeless, teach scripture in schools, run play groups at church for local parents, support international aid programs like UnitingCare, and raise awareness about the voice referendum.”



“All these activities and more were on display at Leura Uniting Church.”



A long-term presenter with the ABC, Ms McCrossin was one of the ‘‘78ers’ who took place in the initial protests that eventually led to the Sydney Mardi Gras. She currently hosts the ‘Conversations With Julie McCrossin’ program.