O to 90 in just 4.5 months

0 to 90 in just 4.5 months is not impressive for car performance, but for a church that hasn’t seen children counted among their number for decades, to have ninety children attend their recent Holiday Kids Club is something to celebrate.

Rockdale Uniting Church recently ran ‘Kidsfest’ during the July school holidays, with ninety children participating in singing, dancing, games, craft, jumping on inflatables, eating and learning about Jesus.

But it was more than just the ninety children impacted by the week, it was also about a team of thirty leaders aged from 13 to 96 years working side by side.

Members of Rockdale were joined by leaders from other congregations, and through the week they clearly demonstrated what it means to be the Body of Christ. One team, one body, one purpose.

“With the average age of the UCA at 71 years of age, many congregants feel that a thriving Children’s Ministry is just not possible” Pastor Cassy Eccleston said, “but we know our God is a God of the impossible. We pray, we work hard, and we trust God will turn up”.

Supported by the Synod’s Growth Fund, Georges River Presbytery appointed Pastor Cassy Eccleston as their Emerging Generations Team Leader for their Presbytery in March 2023.

“Running a Holiday Kids Club is hard work, with many people playing their part. Moving this into a sustainable emerging generation ministry takes dedication, and that will be our next challenge” Pastor Cassy said.

Pastor Cassy is one of several Emerging Generation Workers that have been employed across the Synod through the support of the Growth Fund.

If your congregation has an interest in ministry to first third, or other missional work that could benefit from support of the Synod’s Growth Fund, please talk to your appropriate presbytery representative.

Jo Drayton

Pulse Team Leader