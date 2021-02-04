  • Home
Markets to help Bidwill

Markets to help Bidwill

After a delay due to COVID-19, Bidwill Uniting will host their first market on on Thursday, 11 February, an event intended to make a difference in the lives of local community members.

Bec Reidy is the centre coordinator at Bidwill Uniting. She previously explained to Insights that the idea for the markets came out of Bidwill Uniting’s Creative Space, a fortnightly arts program.

“There are many people living in social housing in Mt Druitt who are really creative and just need a bit of help finding the right market to sell their goodies to,” she said.

Some of the items for sale include Valentine’s Day gifts, bath bombs, body soaps, plants, aromatherapy, cakes and biscuits, and other items.

There will also be a sausage sizzle and coffee and hot chocolate.

Most of the items for sale will be hand-made.

“We are very excited to be able to trial these markets,” Ms Reidy said.

“It will be a wonderful opportunity for Mt Druitt residents to be able showcase their creativity and find a market to sell their items and build up their businesses.”

Similar markets were originally planned for the lead in to Christmas, but needed to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the NSW state government in December.

Bidwill Uniting’s markets take place at 26 Bidwill Square, Bidwill, on Thursday 11 February from 5 to 8pm.

For more information on Bidwill Uniting, visit their Facebook page here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

