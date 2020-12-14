  • Home
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn't written for you
    Does Revelation tell us when the world will end?
    The Bible in Australia reissued
    A reflection on Advent and Time (with a little help from the Basis of Union and 2 Peter 3:8-15a)
    Proving the value of family throughout history
    How far should we take loyalty?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
Christmas Markets with a difference

On Monday, 21 December, Bidwill Uniting are hosting a Christmas Market that will make a difference in the lives of local community members.

Bec Reidy is Bidwill Uniting’s Centre Coordinator.

“These markets are an extension of the Creative Space- our fortnightly arts program,” Ms Reidy explained.

“There are many people living in social housing in Mt Druitt who are really creative and just need a bit of help finding the right market to sell their goodies to,” she said.

“Bidwill Uniting is looking for ways to support a collective venture that provides a platform for residents to sell to a wider market. We’re in the very initial stages of setting up some kind of simple social enterprise. These markets are a way for us to test the waters.”

The markets will have around 10 stalls from Mt Druitt residents, mostly selling hand-made goods, such as sweet goods, hair accessories, plants from the local community garden, jewellery, and Christmas decorations.

There will also be a sausage sizzle and coffee and hot chocolate, as well as a Christmas Carol sing along led by the new With One Voice Choir.

Bidwill Uniting’s Christmas Markets take place on Monday, 21 December, from 5:30-7pm at 26 Bidwill Square, Bidwill.

For more information on Bidwill Uniting, visit their Facebook page here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

