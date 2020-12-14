Looking back on a year like no other

As the year ends, we look back on the year that was in the 2019/20 Uniting annual report.

This year has been dominated by external challenges – bushfires, drought, floods and of course, COVID-19. All of these events have affected our people and the way we work. The safety, health and wellbeing of our fellow team members, clients and residents has been our priority this year and is reflected in this year’s annual report.

With nearly 10, 500 staff and volunteers, together, we delivered services to over 100, 000 people across NSW and the ACT. This year, we tell their story and the story of our organisation through four long-term goals of culture, social impact, service evolution and responsible stewardship.

We hope you enjoy reading about our year and we encourage you all to share this annual report with your colleagues, contacts, family and friends who may be interested in the work of Uniting in NSW and the ACT.

You can access the report by following this link: www.uniting.org/annualreport