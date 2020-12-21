Bidwill Uniting markets cancelled

With a recent outbreak of COVID-19, and the NSW government subsequently reinstating certain restrictions, Bidwill Uniting has cancelled their planned Christmas markets.



Originally scheduled for Monday, 21 December, the event was intended to provide Bidwill residents with the chance to sell artworks they have been working on.

Bec Reidy coordinates Bidwill Uniting.

“Everyone involved was really looking forward to the markets and choir performance tonight and we are all extremely disappointed that we had to cancel the event,” Ms Reidy said.

“We made the decision based on the NSW Premier’s advice that Greater Western Sydney should stay home and cancel all non-essential activities and events,” she said.

“We waited as long as we could, hoping for the situation in the Northern Beaches to improve, but unfortunately had to make the decision to cancel over the weekend.”

Organisers hope to reschedule the event, perhaps in the new year, once conditions allow.

“We are very grateful to everyone across the Uniting Church for their support and encouragement of this initiative and we do plan to pick it up in the new year as soon as we can, when COVID restrictions have eased again,” Ms Reidy said.