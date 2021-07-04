Lin Hatfield Dodds appointed CEO of The Benevolent Society

Former National Director of UnitingCare, Lin Hatfield Dodds, will be the new CEO of the Benevolent Society, beginning in the role on 19 July.

Currently Associate Dean at The Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG), Ms Hatfield Dodds brings to The Benevolent Society extensive experience in social policy.

Ms Hatfield Dodds was previously Deputy Secretary, Social Policy, in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet from 2016 to 2019 where she led whole of government advice to the Prime Minister on social policy issues and on gender equality. From 2002-2016, she was the National Director of UnitingCare Australia, the national body for Australia’s largest NGO network of social, health and aged care services.

Tim Beresford is Chair of the Benevolent Society. He said that Ms Hatfield Dodds, “is a strong systems leader and is highly-skilled in policy and regulation, which will be vital to our new integrated delivery approach across our child, youth and family, disability and ageing services.”

“I am honoured to be joining The Benevolent Society,” Ms Hatfield Dodds said.



“It is a highly regarded organisation and I am proud to be part of shaping its future. I look forward to working with the Board, the staff, and the communities we serve to ensure that Australia is a just society where everyone can live their best life.”

Ms Hatfield Dodds replaces Jo Toohey, who after eight years in the role announced her decision to step down in March 2021.

Recognition of Ms Hatfield Dodds contributions include: ACT Australian of the Year, a Churchill Fellowship to study anti-poverty strategies, and an ACT Chief Minister’s International Women’s Day Award.

Established in 1813, The Benevolent Society is one of Australia’s first charities.