  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Heal Country: the heart of the Gospel. For NAIDOC Week 2021.
    Heal Country: the heart of the Gospel. For NAIDOC Week 2021.
    Opinion: Genesis Tells Us That God is So Much More Than Just One Gender
    Opinion: Genesis Tells Us That God is So Much More Than Just One Gender
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
  • Reviews
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Lin Hatfield Dodds appointed CEO of The Benevolent Society

Lin Hatfield Dodds appointed CEO of The Benevolent Society

Former National Director of UnitingCare, Lin Hatfield Dodds, will be the new CEO of the Benevolent Society, beginning in the role on 19 July.

Currently Associate Dean at The Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG), Ms Hatfield Dodds brings to The Benevolent Society extensive experience in social policy.

Ms Hatfield Dodds was previously Deputy Secretary, Social Policy, in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet from 2016 to 2019 where she led whole of government advice to the Prime Minister on social policy issues and on gender equality. From 2002-2016, she was the National Director of UnitingCare Australia, the national body for Australia’s largest NGO network of social, health and aged care services.

Tim Beresford is Chair of the Benevolent Society. He said that Ms Hatfield Dodds, “is a strong systems leader and is highly-skilled in policy and regulation, which will be vital to our new integrated delivery approach across our child, youth and family, disability and ageing services.”

“I am honoured to be joining The Benevolent Society,” Ms Hatfield Dodds said.

“It is a highly regarded organisation and I am proud to be part of shaping its future. I look forward to working with the Board, the staff, and the communities we serve to ensure that Australia is a just society where everyone can live their best life.”

Ms Hatfield Dodds replaces Jo Toohey, who after eight years in the role announced her decision to step down in March 2021.

Recognition of Ms Hatfield Dodds contributions include: ACT Australian of the Year, a Churchill Fellowship to study anti-poverty strategies, and an ACT Chief Minister’s International Women’s Day Award.

Established in 1813, The Benevolent Society is one of Australia’s first charities.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE: ⛪ a community-engaged chu…
The ACT is set to receive its first #Sleepbus for…
Four Sydney council areas placed under a stay at h…
If you are 6 or 106, 🎲EARTH CARE 🎲 is the ultimate…
Today is the World Refugee Day, an international d…
#SaveTheDate Join UnitingWorld for a very special…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top